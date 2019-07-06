Only 'details to settle' as Arsenal finalise €30m deal ahead of Spurs - report

Saliba has attracted interest from a host of clubs this summer after cementing his place in Ligue 1 last season.

Arsenal, who have made a centre-back one of their top priorities in this window, have reportedly been working on signing the 18-year-old since April.

According to Telefoot (TF1), Arsenal faced late competition from bitter rivals Tottenham.

However, Telefoot understand that Saint-Etienne will sell Saliba to Arsenal and the Gunners are now believed to be finalising a deal worth €30m.

There are said to be some details to settle in a move that would see Saliba loaned back to Saint-Etienne for the 2019/20 campaign.

Saliba featured for France Under-21s at this summer's European Championship.

