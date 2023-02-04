Arsenal's shock defeat to Everton sees Mikel Arteta continue unwanted record
The Premier League leaders lost for just the second time this campaign on a disappointing afternoon at Goodison Park
Premier League leaders Arsenal (opens in new tab) suffered just their second defeat of the season as they went down 1-0 at Everton (opens in new tab) on Saturday – and for Mikel Arteta, the loss marked the continuation of a curious, unwanted record.
Arteta was named Premier League Manager of the Month for January, receiving the award for the fifth time as Gunners boss – and, for the fifth time, he's failed to win his next league game (opens in new tab).
In fact, it's the second time the supposed 'Manager of the Month curse' has struck Arteta in as many months: after he scooped the November and December prize (combined due to the World Cup break), Arsenal drew 0-0 with Newcastle in their first match of 2023.
James Tarkowski's second-half header was the difference between the sides as Sean Dyche got off to the perfect start as Toffees manager; it inflicted Arsenal's first league loss since they were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United (opens in new tab) at Old Trafford in early September.
Arteta and co. will hope to get back on track in their title charge when they host Brentford (opens in new tab) next Saturday.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
