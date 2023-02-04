Arsenal's shock defeat to Everton sees Mikel Arteta continue unwanted record

Premier League leaders Arsenal (opens in new tab) suffered just their second defeat of the season as they went down 1-0 at Everton (opens in new tab) on Saturday –⁠ and for Mikel Arteta, the loss marked the continuation of a curious, unwanted record.

Arteta was named Premier League Manager of the Month for January, receiving the award for the fifth time as Gunners boss –⁠ and, for the fifth time, he's failed to win his next league game.

In fact, it's the second time the supposed 'Manager of the Month curse' has struck Arteta in as many months: after he scooped the November and December prize (combined due to the World Cup break), Arsenal drew 0-0 with Newcastle in their first match of 2023.

James Tarkowski's second-half header was the difference between the sides as Sean Dyche got off to the perfect start as Toffees manager; it inflicted Arsenal's first league loss since they were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford in early September.

Arteta and co. will hope to get back on track in their title charge when they host Brentford next Saturday.