Kevin Phillips is 'certain' Aston Villa's Jack Grealish will leave and tips Liverpool to sign him

Grealish has been crucial for Aston Villa this season and has been linked with a move away come summer.

Villa find themselves 19th in the Premier League table, two points from safety as things stand.

However, the current season is covered in a shroud of uncertainty because of the current forced suspension due to COVID-19.

It remains unclear when the current campaign will be completed - if it is at all.

If and when the season is resumed, Villa will be fighting for their life in the English top-flight and Grealish will be essential in the remaining nine games.

But if the Birmingham based side were to drop down to the Championship, the pressure to sell players would no doubt mount.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Grealish as they look to fill the number 10 role in their side.

With Bruno Fernandes occupying a deeper role, it would appear there's room for a more attacking player ahead of him in midfield.

Former Villa striker Kevin Phillips has said that Grealish will definitely move on from his boyhood club but he says Liverpool could be an option.

"Liverpool are at a point where they can splash out on the world’s best," Phillips told Football Insider. "Those world’s best players want to come and play for Liverpool and Klopp.

"He plays a certain style and he will not buy someone unless it fits his system. The obvious one is Jack Grealish. If Villa go down I am certain he will move on.

"Could he play for Liverpool? He is the only one out of the bottom three or four teams that could fit in that team.

"They will certainly be targeting players from top abroad teams and around the world."

Grealish has scored eight goals and provided nine assists in all competitions so far this season.

NOW TRY...

Euro 2020 to be delayed by a year – how COVID-19 coronavirus is affecting football: Premier League, Champions League, EFL and UEFA updates

What would each Premier League season since 2000 have looked like if it ended after 29 games?