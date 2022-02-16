Aston Villa report: Liverpool to battle Manchester United for John McGinn

Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester United are all set to offer a deal to John McGinn.

Reports say that Villa boss Steven Gerrard is key to tie the Scot down to a new deal, amidst interest from the northwest – since two sides are keen on buying him for £40m. Gerrard has been effusive in his praise for McGinn in the past.

“I knew John a little bit before I came through the door, and I knew he’d be the type of player to run through a wall for me,” Gerrard said when he arrived in the Midlands.

“The effort, the commitment and the desire, the energy that he gives this team, but not only that he plays with real quality as well.”

Liverpool and United are both in the market for new midfielders, as both sides look to complete exciting business this summer, despite being in vastly different places as clubs. While the Merseysiders are keen to add more depth and quality to the centre of the park – as well as lowering the age range of their midfielders – their Mancunian rivals are looking to reconstruct entirely.

Both sides will likely be able to offer McGinn European football, though United potentially only the Europa League. At Old Trafford, however, the 27-year-old would become a fulcrum of the midfield alongside international teammate, Scott McTominay.

McGinn is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt.

