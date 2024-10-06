'At Tottenham, I went to Feyenoord to see Robin van Persie. He came on as a sub, shirt out of his shorts, socks rolled down, looking a mess’: How Spurs missed out on signing 144-goal Premier League great

By



Tottenham passed up the opportunity to sign Robin van Persie in 2004 when their director of football was left unimpressed by he Dutchman

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Robin van Persie of Arsenal looks on dejected at the final whistle during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Arsenal and AC Milan at Emirates Stadium on March 6, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur missed out on signing Robin van Persie while he was just a teenager, with former director of football David Pleat unimpressed by how the Dutchman looked when coming on during a game for Feyenoord.

Van Persie ultimately ended up moving to Arsenal, with that decision having stuck in the mind of Pleat.

Ryan Dabbs



 

