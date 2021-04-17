Athletic Club v Barcelona live stream: how to watch the Copa del Rey wherever you are in the world

Athletic Club v Barcelona live stream, Premier Sports, Saturday April 17, 8.30pm BST

Athletic Club will be in the strange position of playing their second Copa del Rey final in one month when they take on Barcelona on Saturday.

The Basque club faced rivals Real Sociedad earlier in April to decide the postponed 2020 edition of the domestic cup, which they lost 1-0.

Marcelino’s side will be out to make amends at Seville’s Estadio de La Cartuja, where they face a Barca side coming off a damaging El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

These two clubs are the most successful teams in Copa del Rey history, with the Catalans having 30 triumphs to their name and the Bilbao club boasting 23 titles.

They last faced off in the final in the 2014/15 season, when Barcelona triumphed 3-1 at Camp Nou.

Athletic, 11th in La Liga, are in poor form and head into the game on a six-match winless run in all competitions.

Ronald Koeman’s side are third in the league standings, two points off top, but fell to a 2-1 defeat away to rivals Real last weekend.

Barca won both league meetings between the sides this season, but suffered a 3-2 defeat when they faced off in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals in January.

Peru Nolaskoain, Yuri Berchiche, Yeray Alvarez and Oier Zarraga miss out for the Basque club through injury, while Barca coach Koeman is without the injured Philippe Coutinho, Neto and Ansu Fati.

Kick-off is at 8.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Premier Sports 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a La Liga live stream in the UK

LaLigaTV has the rights to all La Liga matches in the UK – you can subscribe from £6.99 a month, and get it online, through Amazon Prime Video, Sky and Virgin Media.