Atletico Madrid able to call on Saul again

Saul picked up the injury in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen last month.

But Saul - who has three goals to his name this season - could be in line to make his comeback against Cordoba on Saturday.

A statement on Atletico's website read: "Saul Niguez was given the green light to rejoin team work with a medical discharge.

"The medical report confirms that the young red and white footballer "has received a medical and sports discharge after the left renal trauma with peri-renal haematoma" suffered in that match, [versus Leverkusen].

"And this afternoon, at 17:00 [local time], at Majadahonda's Sports City, Diego Pablo Simeone will have the player at his disposal in the first training session of the week to prepare for the next league commitment with Cordoba."