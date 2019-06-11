Atletico's Jan Oblak wants Premier League move - report

The Slovenian signed for Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2014 and has made 208 appearances in that time, keeping 117 clean sheets.

According to ESPN sources, the 26-year-old was assured when he signed a contract extension earlier this year that the club would strengthen in order to challenge for La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

But with a number of star players departing for pastures new this summer, including Antoine Griezmann, Oblak is reportedly considering his options.

PSG are rumoured to be interested given they are in the market for a new goalkeeper, with Gianluigi Buffon leaving the club after just a season in Paris.

The French champions have long admired current Manchester United number one David De Gea but could now challenge for Oblak's signature.

A boyhood United fan though, a move to Old Trafford is apparently Oblak's preferred destination, despite a lack of Champions League football next season.

