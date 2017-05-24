Atsu pens four-year Newcastle deal

Newcastle United have signed winger Christian Atsu from Chelsea on a four-year deal following an impressive spell on loan.

The Ghana international featured 32 times in the Magpies' Championship-winning season, scoring five goals to help seal an instant Premier League return.

Rafael Benitez was pleased to secure the 25-year-old's services on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit.

"We are happy to sign a good player," the Spaniard told the club's official website.

"He's shown us that he's a good professional and someone who is very keen to learn and improve.

"Christian has been a key part of our promotion campaign and he wants to help us to build something for the future."

Benitez confirmed his own commitment to the club this month after receiving assurances from owner Mike Ashley over his budget for player signings.