Yoane Wissa could miss a vital batch of games for Newcastle United

Newcastle United could be without Yoane Wissa for several games after his £55 million St. James' Park switch.

The Brentford forward signed for Eddie Howe's side late on transfer deadline day, after one of the longer transfer sagas of the summer.

Newcastle and the Bees' hierarchy - which includes Brentford sporting director and Toon fan Phil Giles - agreed a fee of £55m on Monday morning, giving Wissa the green light to undergo a medical on Tyneside.

Yoane Wissa to miss several Newcastle games due to AFCON

Yoane Wissa has left Brentford in a £55m deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wissa represents DR Congo, who have qualified for the latest edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to take place between Sunday, December 21 and Sunday, January 18.

Of course, a whole host of Premier League clubs are set to be without some of their key players, including Mohamed Salah at Liverpool and Bryan Mbeumo at Manchester United. But that isn't likely to soften the blow for Newcastle fans.

Eddie Howe will be without Yoane Wissa for some of the festive schedule (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of Premier League fixtures, Wissa could miss crucial games against Manchester United, Chelsea and Burnley, providing DR Congo are knocked out at the group stage.

If they progress, it may spell greater upheaval for the Magpies, with UEFA Champions League football to come during the New Year period.

Newcastle's first three Premier League games after the New Year are Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, whilst the Geordies could also be Wissa-less for a crunch European tie against PSV Eindhoven, should DR Congo have an impressive tournament.

At their last AFCON in 2023, the central African nation finished in fourth place, but two years earlier in 2021, did not qualify at all.

Yoane Wissa is a Newcastle United player (Image credit: Alamy)

The Magpies have added German striker Nick Woltemade to their striker options, with the former VfB Stuttgart man signing last weekend.

His addition is likely to offset Alexander Isak's exit, with the Sweden international agreeing a £130m switch to Liverpool.