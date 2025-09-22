Newcastle United cult figure remembered for Manchester City goal signs for non-league club

Ex-Newcastle United wide-man Rolando Aarons is back in the game after a spell as a free agent.

Aarons has been without a club for nine months after leaving Slovenian outfit NK Celje at the end of last year.

The 29-year-old was once regarded as one of Newcastle's best, up-and-coming talents but failed to make the grade at St. James' Park.

Aarons scored on a handful of occasions in Newcastle colours, but was eventually released by the club after a nine-year association, during which time he went on loan several times.

The ex-Magpies youngster signed a first professional contract with the Geordies as an 18-year-old in April 2014, making his Premier League debut on the opening weekend of the 2014/15 season against Manchester City.

Two weeks later, Aarons came off the bench to score and provide an assist in a 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace but was ruled out for the next six matches with a thigh problem.

A first Premier League start in a 1-0 win over Liverpool followed but Aarons succumbed to injury once again, which became something of a recurring theme on Tyneside.

Injuries and managerial upheaval wracked his Newcastle career with the Jamaican international never settling into a rhythm of regular minutes or game-time.

Aarons did, however, manage to score the opening goal in Newcastle's 2-0 League Cup win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium back in 2014, for which he is fondly remembered by supporters.

The winger spent time on loan with Hellas Verona in Italy's Serie A, with Slovan Liberec in the Czech top flight and at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Aarons also turned out briefly for Scottish Premiership side Motherwell and Wycombe Wanderers during their time in League One.

In 2021, the wide-man joined Huddersfield Town permanently but struggled for minutes, eventually joining Motherwell on loan for a second spell north of the border.

Upon his release by the Terriers, Aarons moved abroad for a third time, joining Celje for whom he made 22 appearances over the past two seasons, scoring once and assisting three times across all competitions.

This summer upon returning to England, Aarons attended a free agent pre-season training camp, organised by the PFA. It has resulted in the 29-year-old agreeing a deal with non-league side Morecambe, who were close to going out of business at the beginning of the campaign, before being saved by an eleventh hour takeover bid from Sikh-led investment group Panjab Warriors.

First-team boss Ashvir Singh Johal said of Aarons' signing: "I'm delighted that Rolando has chosen to join us, he's a winger who we identified early on and we're pleased we managed to get it done as there was a lot of competition for his signature.

"He sees it as an environment that will bring the best out of him, he's very experienced, playing in the Premiership, Championship and Serie A and is someone who will add massive value to this side."

Aarons will wear the No.99 shirt at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.