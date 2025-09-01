Newcastle agree major fixed fee for Brentford's Yoane Wissa with sell-on clause details: report

Newcastle have agreed a fee with Brentford for the transfer of Yoane Wissa.

The Bees' attacker is to get his wish and seal a move to Newcastle later today after a summer-long pursuit by the north-east club.

Wissa has not featured for Brentford this season after making clear to the club's hierarchy he wishes to pursue a move elsewhere.

Yoane Wissa to Newcastle will be completed before transfer deadline

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, May 2025 (Image credit: Alamy)

His situation has mirrored that of Alexander Isak at Newcastle, whose £130 million transfer to Liverpool is set to be completed before the 7pm transfer deadline.

Newcastle are reinvesting the funds Isak's sale into Wissa and the already-acquired German international forward Nick Woltemade.

Nick Woltemade has joined Newcastle in a £69m deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to various reports, Wissa will move to Tyneside for £55m despite having one year remaining on his Brentford deal.

The striker made a public statement on his social media channels over the weekend, stating he felt he had been promised the opportunity to pursue a move elsewhere last summer by Brentford executives.

The Bees subsequently lost Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur, Christian Norgaard to Arsenal and Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United and dug their heels in, in relation to letting Wissa leave.

An initial offer worth £25m was submitted by Newcastle earlier this summer, when it was suggested Brentford's asking price may be more in the region of £40m.

Alexander Isak arriving for his Liverpool medical (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle have since gone higher with their latest official bid, agreeing to do a deal at £55m. Personal terms are not thought to be an office and Wissa is due at St. James' Park to undergo a medical this afternoon.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle will pay half of Wissa's fee this financial year, and the second half in 2026-27. Brentford have also reportedly negotiated a 25-per-cent sell-on clause.