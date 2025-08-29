Newcastle move for Champions League finalist AFTER Woltemade capture as Alexander Isak funds reinvested: report

Newcastle are reportedly in talks with Champions League finalists Inter Milan over the signing of their international midfielder Davide Frattesi.

The Magpies are also close to announcing the signing of German attacker Nick Woltemade for a fee rising to £69 million.

Eddie Howe's side are seemingly not done in the market, though, with Inter Milan's Frattesi in the north-east club's crosshairs.

Davide Frattesi to Newcastle United latest

Davide Frattesi celebrates his winner for Inter against Barcelona in extra time in the teams' Champions League semi-final second leg in Milan in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frattesi was an unused substitute during Inter's Champions League Final defeat by Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year and begun this season's Serie A campaign also restricted to a watching brief.

The former Sassuolo man is known for his goalscoring in Italy, netting five times in just nine league starts for the Nerazzurri last season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sport Italia, Inter are open to discussing a deal but hope to have the move concluded swiftly having set out their asking price of €40m (£34.5m).

Newcastle should be able to afford a move for the 25-year-old even after Woltemade's acquisition as the German's arrival is expected to pave the way for Isak to join Liverpool in a British transfer record deal.

The Swedish forward has ruled himself out of contention at Newcastle since the club's pre-season tour of the Far East last month and played no part in either of the Magpies' first two fixtures of 2025-26 versus Aston Villa and Liverpool.

He is intent on a transfer having insisted in a public statement that the relationship has broken down with higher-ups at St. James' Park.

Davide Frattesi whilst still at Sassuolo in 2022 (Image credit: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Newcastle are expected to recoup somewhere in the region of £130m from Liverpool, should the Merseysiders place a second official bid.

Frattesi is a central midfielder with a penchant for finding space and converting inside the penalty area. Regarded as a hard-worker by Italian fans, his bit-part role at San Siro is likely to see the €35m-rated man open to a move where he would join up with fellow Italy international Sandro Tonali.