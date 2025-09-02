Newcastle United dressing room breaks squad silence with statement on Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak has left Newcastle United under a cloud following a protracted summer transfer saga.

Liverpool finally have their man after parting with £130 million, supplementing Arne Slot's attack with one of the best strikers in world football.

Isak has officially left St. James' Park after going on strike over the summer, much to the disdain of Newcastle supporters who feel the Swede has indefinitely tarnished has legacy on Tyneside.

Newcastle United dressing room responds to Alexander Isak departure

Newcastle's pre-season training camp in Austria earlier this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool fans, meanwhile, are over the moon with their newest addition and in pole position to retain the Premier League title after a 100 per cent start to the 2025-26 season.

According to MailSport, a member of Newcastle's dressing room had to be calmed by a teammate during the transfer saga, seemingly irate at the Swedish forward's conduct.

🚨 Newcastle’s Isak departure statement is short and not sweet. A mere 37 words. #nufc pic.twitter.com/RTjXVSGgqmSeptember 1, 2025

The Magpies' squad is said to have been divided in their lasting impression of Isak as some have sympathised with the player's wish to further his career. Others, though, have not agreed with the manner in which Isak has gone about forcing through his move.

One member of the group has taken to social media, posting a message to the attacker whose Liverpool move was confirmed late on Monday evening.

Sven Botman (R) and Alexander Isak (L) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch international defender Sven Botman wrote: "What started off as teammates growed [sic] in one of my rare best friendships. No more words needed brother, all the best in your next chapter".

Anthony Gordon, meanwhile, has shared a similar message: "Regardless of the situation and what's gone on. It's been a pleasure to play with you. One of the best chemistries I've had on the pitch and more importantly a great person and teammates. I wish you nothing but the best brother."

🎙️ Alexander Isak wants to 'win everything' with Liverpool after a 'long, tricky summer' at #NUFC. https://t.co/rD41gfY59JSeptember 1, 2025

The sentiment is evidently not shared by all members of Eddie Howe's squad or the St. James' Park hierarchy itself after a brief, 37-word statement, issued by the club, confirmed Isak's departure.

Club captain Bruno Guimaraes has been active on social media, welcoming new addition Yoane Wissa from Brentford, but has not posted anything in response to Isak's exit. Newcastle visit Anfield on 31 January, 2026 in the return fixture of Liverpool's stoppage-time 3-2 win over the Magpies last week.