Yoane Wissa Newcastle United debut date revealed as Eddie Howe quashes major injury fear

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will have Yoane Wissa available to him shortly

Yoane Wissa is yet to make his Newcastle debut after joining in a £55 million transfer from Brentford on deadline day.

Wissa immediately went on international duty with the Democratic Republic of Congo, for whom he scored in back-to-back World Cup qualification fixtures.

Unfortunately for Eddie Howe, Wissa came off during DR Congo's 3-2 defeat by Senegal with a knee injury.

Yoane Wissa to debut for Newcastle United in less than a month

Upon assessment by the Newcastle staff, it was revealed Wissa would require a spell on the sidelines in order to recover from the issue, delaying his black-and-white debut by several weeks.

Ahead of this week's Carabao Cup fixture at home to high-flying League One outfit Bradford City, Howe has revealed it is good news on the injury front for Wissa.

"He's receiving treatment and no operation is needed. I think we're looking at [a comeback on] the other side of the international break. We hope he can be fit and available for that first game."

October's international break takes place during the second and third weeks of the month meaning Wissa can be expected to make his Toon bow when Newcastle visit Brighton and Hove Albion on October 18.

Three days after that clash, Newcastle welcome Benfica to St. James' Park in the UEFA Champions League. Having Wissa up to speed will give the Magpies a better chance of securing maximum points from that fixture.

It was feared Wissa may have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury upon his return from international duty, however, news that the 29-year-old does not require surgery means the knee problem can be remedied using more conservative methods, allowing for a faster return to the pitch.

Newcastle have struggled for goals so far this season, even with the £69m arrival of fellow new striker signing Nick Woltemade.

The Geordies have drawn 0-0 in each of their three away Premier League games this season and have found the net only four times at St. James' Park, across all competitions.

"It's up to everybody to chip in with goals. Historically we've done that really well. Our defenders have been regular goalscorers, either from set plays or open play," Howe said this week.

"We're looking at sources of goals from everywhere and we can't be reliant on any one department. The creativity of the team in the midfield and the wide areas has been really strong for us and our full-backs have been some of our best attackers in recent seasons and that has to be the case again."