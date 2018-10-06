Aubameyang back for Arsenal's clash with Fulham

Arsenal will welcome back Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the Premier League visit to Fulham on Sunday.

The Gabon international – who has scored four times in eight appearances in all competitions this season – missed Thursday's Europa League clash with Qarabag through illness, but has recovered in time to face Slavisa Jokanovic's side.

Aaron Ramsey and Henrikh Mkhitaryan also return to the squad after sitting out the trip to Baku, while Petr Cech, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Dinos Mavropanos and Laurent Koscielny all remain sidelined.

After a difficult start to life under new manager Unai Emery, the Gunners are now on a run of eight consecutive wins in all competitions and are fifth in the Premier League, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham.