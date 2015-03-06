Aulas: Lacazette exit simply impossible

Lacazette, who has scored 25 goals this season for Lyon, stated earlier this week that he feels Lyon may sell him if the right offer comes along following intense speculation over his future earlier in the year.

But, replying to a post on Twitter from French website sports.fr reporting Lacazette's words, Aulas insisted: "It is simply impossible... he will be with us at the Stade des Lumieres [Lyon's new stadium set to open in 2015] and the Champions League."