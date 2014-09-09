Badelj: Fiorentina move a dream come true

The 25-year-old Croatia international joined Fiorentina from Hamburg on a four-year deal during the transfer window.

Badelj did not feature in the Florence club's Serie A opener at Roma, but the former Dinamo Zagreb man is raring to go as he attempts to force his way into Vincenzo Montella's side.

"It's an honour for me to don the Fiorentina jersey," Badelj said at a press conference.

"I've always dreamt of playing in Serie A and hopefully I can make myself useful to the team as soon as possible."

Fiorentina host Genoa on Sunday in their first home match in Serie A this season.