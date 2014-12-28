Badstuber, Alaba set for New Year returns

Injury-plagued German centre-back Badstuber has been working his way back to fitness after damaging his thigh against Stuttgart in September.

The Bundesliga champions have also been without Austrian utility Alaba, who suffered a knee ligament injury during Bayern's 2-0 win over Roma in the UEFA Champions League in November.

But the defensive duo are on track to return to the pitch once the Bundesliga recommences on January 30 following the six-week mid-season break.

"Holger Badstuber has made a lot of progress and I think he'll resume team training in early January," Sammer told Bayern's official website.

"David Alaba might need a few more days but he’ll be back in the thick of it in the course of the training camp.

Sammer added Tom Starke and Philipp Lahm (both ankle) are close to returning but Javi Martinez and Thiago Alcantara (both knee) are still some way off.

"I think the situations the same with Tom Starke," Sammer said in reference to Badstuber and Alaba.

"The timeline with regard to Philipp Lahm is that he could be back by mid-to-late February.

"As for Javi Martinez and Thiago, I'm not going to offer an opinion. We'll give them all the time in the world, because all that matters is getting them fit again."