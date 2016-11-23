Bailey opens up on Manchester United links
Leon Bailey is only interested in leaving Genk for Manchester United if Jose Mourinho can guarantee him regular playing time.
Genk winger Leon Bailey has insisted he would reject the chance to sign for Manchester United if the Old Trafford side did not guarantee him regular first-team football.
The 19-year-old Jamaican is regarded as one of the most exciting players in Belgium and has been heavily linked with a move to pastures new.
Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax both attempted to sign him during the close-season, while United are also believed to be keeping a close eye on the teenager.
But Bailey has made it clear he is in no rush to leave Genk.
"If I were to leave Genk, it would be for a club where I get regular playing time," Bailey told HLN.
"If Manchester United want to sign me, but they cannot give me the guarantee that I will play regularly, I would reject them. It's as simple as that.
"I am not leaving Genk unless I get guaranteed regular playing time. I am 19 years old and I need to play in order to keep developing.
"I will not leave Genk for a bigger club in order to warm the bench there."
Bailey has a contract with Genk until June 2020, with the Belgians reportedly valuing him at €20 million.
He has scored eight goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this term.
