Ballack questions Schweinsteiger's Manchester United move

Michael Ballack has questioned Bastian Schweinsteiger's decision to move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich.

The 32-year-old was signed by Louis van Gaal in 2015 but has struggled to make an impact during his time at Old Trafford.

Injury problems curtailed Schweinsteiger's involvement last season, before Jose Mourinho ostracised him from the first team following his appointment as manager last year.

Schweinsteiger has battled his way back into Mourinho's plans, making four appearances and scoring one goal, but old team-mate Ballack says his problems in England have not come as a huge surprise.

"When the transfer happened, he already was past his prime, because of injuries as well," the former Bayern and Germany star told the media at a sponsor's event. "I am not that surprised by this development.

"The Premier League is a different kind of league, in terms of physicality. He has a difficult time with the manager but the fans and the club love him. I hope he'll be able to close this chapter feeling satisfied."

Schweinsteiger missed Monday's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea but could be involved when United take on Rostov in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.