Balotelli set to be fit to face Spain

Balotelli pulled up during training on Monday but flew with the squad to their Polish base on Tuesday.

"Balotelli has an issue with his abductor muscle like (right-back Christian) Maggio but it shouldn't be a problem," Prandelli told a news conference.

Asked if the temperamental forward would be ready to face holders Spain in Gdansk, Prandelli added: "Yes, yes absolutely yes."

Italy have been hit by a number of injuries in the runup to the tournament and defender Andrea Barzagli could yet be ruled out of the event in Poland and Ukraine because of a calf problem.