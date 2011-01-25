Banton bags Liverpool deal

It has been confirmed that former Arsenal and Blackburn Rovers winger Jason Banton, recently released from his contract at Ewood Park, has warranted a short term contract with the Anfield outfit.

The 18-year-old winger had been training with the Reds for a few weeks and Liverpool’s Academy director Frank McParland has confirmed that the youngster will join Liverpool albeit on a temporary basis.

“Jason has been training with us here at the Academy for the past three to four weeks. He’s a talented winger who we feel can be a very good players for us," said McParland.

“It didn’t work out for him at Blackburn so we have stepped in and have signed him at least until the end of the season.

“It’s up to him now to show that he has what it takes to wear the red shirt.”

Banton will be hoping to be given the chance to impress his new employers and extend his stay at Anfield beyond June.

The youngster, yet to make a Premier League appearance, will be competing with the likes of Maxi Rodriguez and Dirk Kuyt for a place in the first team.

By Ben McAleer