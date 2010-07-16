Barca agree to sign Sevilla's Adriano

Adriano, 25, will arrive in the Catalan capital on Saturday. The versatile midfielder, who can also play at full-back, could make his Barca debut in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on August 14.

The initial fee will be 9.5 million euros, possibly rising to 13.5 million depending on the Brazilian's performance, Barca said on their website.

The club indicated on Thursday that they had around 50 million euros to spend on strengthening a squad already boosted by the arrival of Spanish World Cup striker David Villa.

They are trying to persuade Arsenal to sell them Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas but have already had a 35-million-euro approach rejected.

