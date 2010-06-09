Barca boost Pedro and Xavi deals

The Spain internationals will put pen to paper before they fly to the World Cup finals in South Africa, Barca said on their website on Wednesday.

Pedro, 22, has agreed a one-year extension on his current deal after establishing himself in the first team with 23 goals in all competitions last season.

He netted his first goal for Spain in their 6-0 rout of Poland in a World Cup warm-up ver Poland on Tuesday. The player's buy-out clause increases from 75 to 90 million euros.

Xavi, 30, has an agreement until 2014 but has the chance to extend the deal a further two more years if he plays at least 50 percent of the games in each of the preceding two seasons.

The playmaker joined Barca as an 11-year-old and has made 527 appearances, second only to record holder Migueli, who played 26 games more.

