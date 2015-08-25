Barca to discuss Neymar extension - Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has denied reports linking forward Neymar with a move to Manchester United and revealed that they are poised for talks over a contract extension with the Brazil international.

The Premier League club are rumoured to be lining up an audacious bid for the 23-year-old, who joined Barca from Santos in June 2013 and scored 39 goals in all competitions last season as Luis Enrique's men completed a treble by winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

Speculation in England has suggested Neymar would be open to a move to Old Trafford. However, Bartomeu has been quick to pour cold water on such talk.

"Those are just rumours and what people write but there is nothing to it," Bartomeu told Catalunya Radio.

"Neymar is happy at Barca. We don't want Neymar to leave at all.

"He is a young player that has an international football projection above the norm. He has helped us a lot in our recent successes.

"In a few months' time we will discuss his contract extension as he has three years left on his current deal. We want him to stay for many years, three, five, 10 or even 15 years more with us."