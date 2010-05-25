Barca friendly in Beijing more than just a game

"This is more than just a game," Rafael Yuste, one of the club's vice presidents, told a news conference at the Nou Camp stadium in the Catalan capital on Tuesday. It was "definitive proof Barca is betting on the Asian market."

The Spanish champions had already announced a friendly with an all-star South Korean league lineup in Seoul on Aug. 4.

They will play Guoan on August 8 at the iconic Bird's Nest arena built for the 2008 Olympics, the club said on their website.

It will be the fifth time Barcelona have played in China after games in Shanghai in 2004, Macao in 2005 and Beijing and Hong Kong in 2007.