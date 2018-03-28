Barca's Digne to miss Roma reunion with thigh problem
France defender Lucas Digne has suffered a thigh injury that will keep him out of Barcelona's Champions League clash with old club Roma.
Barcelona left-back Lucas Digne is set to spend three weeks on the sidelines after returning from international duty with France nursing a thigh injury.
Digne started Les Bleus' 3-2 defeat to Colombia last week and was an unused substitute for the 3-1 win in Russia on Tuesday.
Following tests on Wednesday, the 24-year-old was diagnosed with a problem that will rule him out of both legs of Barca's Champions League quarter-final against his former club Roma.
Digne, who has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Ernesto Valverde's LaLiga leaders this season, should be back in contention for the Copa del Rey final against Sevilla on April 21 if his recovery runs to schedule.
