Barcelona and Chelsea attacking target trying to accelerate transfer - report

Rumoured Barcelona (opens in new tab) and Chelsea (opens in new tab) target Raphinha is reportedly trying to speed up a move away from Leeds (opens in new tab).

Having starred for the Whites since their return to the Premier League two years ago, the Brazil international seemed set to depart Elland Road this summer - and he appears determined to make that happen.

According to MailOnline (opens in new tab), Raphinha has asked not to travel with Jesse Marsch's squad on their pre-season tour of Australia - which begins next week - as he looks to complete a switch to either Catalonia or West London.

And Marsch has admitted that he's unsure if he'll have the winger available for his side's friendlies against Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa (opens in new tab) and Crystal Palace (opens in new tab). The American said (opens in new tab):

"There's urgency from his end, I think, to come up with a solution. We have to in the next couple of days see how things stand and see how we go.

"It hasn't been an easy time for him this summer.

"Things have come and gone and there have been a lot of little discussions. Right now, he's our player."

Chelsea are said to have already had a bid for Raphinha accepted, but the 25-year-old has long been thought to want to join Barca - and the Camp Nou looks to remain his preferred destination.

Barca's well-documented financial difficulties might put paid to any chance of a deal, though - which could leave Chelsea as the only viable option for the former Rennes and Sporting Lisbon player.

Arsenal (opens in new tab) were interested in signing Raphinha earlier this summer, but - per football.london (opens in new tab) - had multiple offers rejected.

(Image credit: Getty)

