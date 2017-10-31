Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
Barcelona failed to score in a Champions League group-stage match for the first time since 2012 in their draw with Olympiacos.
So used to cruising early in the Champions League, Barcelona's 0-0 draw against Olympiacos on Tuesday marked the first time since 2012 they failed to score in a group-stage match.
Ernesto Valverde's LaLiga leaders were left frustrated as they were held in Greece, although they retained their three-point advantage atop Group D due to Juventus' failure to beat Sporting CP.
It marked the first time since December 2012 that Barca failed to score in a group match in the Champions League. On that occasion, Barca were held to a 0-0 draw by Benfica.
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez tried their best to break the deadlock, with the latter – who has just three goals in 13 matches this season – failing to score despite seven shots, the most he has attempted without netting in any game during his Barca career.
Barca are back in action on Saturday with a crunch league home match against Sevilla.
