'Do not deserve this' Manager hits out at fans as new Chelsea signing targeted from stands

Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior has hit out at fans after they called for Emegha to return his captain's armband after agreeing to join Chelsea next season.

Emegha is set to become a Blues player ahead of the 2026-27 campaign but the decision has been met with opposition by Strasbourg fans.

The French club, also owned by Chelsea's parent company BlueCo, compete in Ligue 1 and last season qualified for the 2025-26 UEFA Europa Conference League.

Rosenior has impressed since becoming boss in the Alsace region of France, adding to his already-budding reputation as a young English coach earned during his time at Hull City.

The ex-Brighton and Hove Albion defender has spoken publicly about his displeasure towards sections of Strasbourg's match-going fans.

“I am very disappointed with what I saw. Seeing banners against one of the team’s best players last season is unacceptable," Rosenior said, following his side's stoppage time victory over Le Havre on Sunday.

“My players deserve much more. They have an impeccable mindset and do not deserve this treatment."

The banner in question targeted Emegha, who will remain at the French side where he is club captain, until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old was a €13 million signing from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz in the summer of 2023.

"Emegha, pawn of BlueCo. After changing shirt, give back your captain's armband", was the message Strasbourg fans communicated to the young forward.

Emegha scored 14 goals in 27 league matches last season and is regarded one of the top, up-and-coming forwards in Europe.