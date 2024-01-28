Barcelona great expresses interest in taking over from Xavi in summer: 'You can't say no'

Former Barcelona defender Rafa Marquez has expressed an interest in taking over from Xavi as first-team coach in the summer.

After Barcelona's 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal on Saturday, Xavi announced in his press conference that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The former midfielder said the Blaugrana need a "change of direction" after a poor run of results and said he hopes his announcement will "take some tension away" from the situation.

Barça came from two goals down to move 3-2 ahead against Villarreal, but conceded in the 84th minute and then twice deep in added time in a devastating defeat at Montjuic.

Earlier in January, Xavi's side were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid in the Supercopa and on Wednesday, Barça were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club.

Only the Champions League and LaLiga are left now for Barça and Xavi's side are now 10 points behind fierce rivals Real Madrid in the domestic competition.

Marquez, who made over 200 appearances for Barça between 2003 and 2010, currently coaches Barça Atlètic and the Mexican was asked if he felt he was ready to succeed Xavi.

"It's part of the process," he said after the youth side's 2-1 win over Fuenlabrada on Saturday. "It will come if it has to. Who wouldn't want to be Barça coach? I will continue preparing myself, it's just my second season as a coach.

"The board will have time to think it over well from here until the end of LaLiga. You can't say no to an opportunity like that."

Although Marquez is highly regarded at the Catalan club, it is thought that this opportunity comes too early for the former Mexico captain, although he could be a viable option if Barça cannot solve their current financial difficulties.

