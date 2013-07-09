Barcelona at home for first Clasico of season
By app
Champions Barcelona will host Real Madrid for the first time next season on October 26 or 27, the Spanish league said when the 2013/14 fixtures were announced on Tuesday.
Tito Vilanova's side face a new opponent in the dugout of their arch rivals, Italian Carlo Ancelotti, and visit the Bernabeu for the second league 'Clasico' on March 22 or 23.
Barca start the defence of their title at home to Levante on August 17 or 18 while Real Madrid host Real Betis. Atletico Madrid, who finished third last year, visit Sevilla.
The final round of matches is scheduled for May 17 and 18 when Barca host Atletico and Real are at home to Espanyol.
