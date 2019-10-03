The one bizarre reason Barcelona fear Neymar could sign a new PSG contract

Neymar was heavily linked with a move back to his previous club Barcelona over the summer. Both he and Paris Saint-Germain's offcials spoke out about the possibility of a move materialising.

However, Neymar ended up staying in Paris, with Barcelona concluding they couldn't afford to buy back the Brazilian this year.

Neymar has since recieved a more than frosty reception from the Paris crowd, especially their more hardcore section: the ultras.

But the 27-year-old has already contributed three goals in four appearences so far this season as he begins the gargantuan task of winning the fans over again.

The latest from Spain is that this feeds into a growing belief that the player making a concerted effort to change his position and remain in Paris for the foreseeable future.

Spanish outlet Don Balon report that Neymar has been learning French in an attempt to prove his commitment to the club and its fans.

It's claimed that Neymar is taking hour-long French lessons every day.

The report also states that the Brazilian talisman is welcoming and partaking in interviews with the French press - something that hasn't happened for months.

In addition, PSG have been including him in promotional campaigns again, in a move to help rebuild his image in the capital.

There is also the fact that neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid could break the bank for Neymar, who would cost north of €300 million.

With no clubs able to afford Neymar, it's believed he will now attempt to make the most of his time in Paris.

