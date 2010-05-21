Barcelona to play exhibition match in Seoul
By app
SEOUL - La Liga giants Barcelona will play an exhibition match against a squad of players drawn from South Korea's top flight K-League on August 4 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of ties between Spain and South Korea.
"For us, football is not only about winning or losing ... it's also about building bridges between countries, cultures and between the people," local media quoted Barcelona director general Joan Oliver as saying at a news conference in Seoul.
Oliver said Barcelona would bring their best team, including Lionel Messi, subject to their fitness after the June 11-July 11 World Cup finals in South Africa.
