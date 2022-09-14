Barcelona report: Lionel Messi could make sensational return – but won't make decision until AFTER World Cup

Barcelona (opens in new tab) are plotting a sensational move for Lionel Messi, whose Paris Saint-Germain (opens in new tab) contract expires next summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), Barca are monitoring Messi’s situation closely with the aim of bringing him back to the Nou Camp.

It would mark an emotional homecoming for Messi, who came through the club’s academy to make 772 appearances in the first team, scoring an incredible 672 goals, more than anyone else in their history.

He led Barcelona to a spectacular trophy haul, including 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys and four Champions Leagues.

Messi was never meant to leave Barca but the new contract he’d agreed to sign couldn’t be approved because of financial restrictions placed on the club by La Liga, leading to a tearful goodbye.

Five days after the announcement that he wouldn’t be staying, a two-year deal was struck with French champions PSG.

Despite retaining the Ligue Un title, Messi endured a disappointing first season at his new club, who exited the Champions League in the first knockout round.

He was the least effective member of an outrageously talented forward line, scoring just 11 goals in all competitions.

In comparison, Neymar managed 13 from six fewer games, while Kylian Mbappe led the way with 39, including 28 in the league.

Messi’s form has improved since the appointment of Christophe Galtier to replace Mauricio Pochettino but his future remains unclear

For his part, Argentina’s captain is still considering his options, which include an offer to extend his stay in Paris.

The contract he signed last summer contained a year’s option and the club hierarchy are desperate to keep him for his marketing power as much as his ability.

The situation won’t be resolved anytime soon as Messi is currently focused on helping PSG continue their excellent start to the season before heading to the World Cup with his country in November.