PSG ultras demand 'terrifying' atmosphere for 'vile' Barcelona 'favoured by referees' ahead of Champions League clash

PSG are not liked by the majority of Barcelona fans, but it seems the feeling is mutual.

Ahead of the teams' Champions League quarter-final first leg clash at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, Paris Saint-Germain ultras have called for a hostile atmosphere against a team they describe as "vile" and "often favoured by referees" in an extraordinary statement.

"On Wednesday our team faces FC Barcelona. For us, the game started yesterday after the final whistle against Clermont. Our role will be essential and we ask for total mobilisation of each one," the Collectif Ultras Paris wrote in a statement posted on social media.

The tense relationship between PSG coach Luis Enrique and star forward Kylian Mbappe could have a bearing on the club's Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Let us be united as one to encourage our own. Let's use the red and blue tonic, let's go to the stadium and make our rival tremble as soon as possible from the moment they come out to warm up.

"This vile Barcelona, so often favoured by the refereeing, must feel in a more than hostile territory. It is our duty to make the Parc des Princes a terrifying fortress for the opponent and for our team to be impregnable. Of this team, we like its warrior and solidarity mentality, [and for that] it must feel [the support] of determined people in the stands.

Leaders, players, staff, fans and ultras all together for our club, PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN. Let's light up our legendary Parc des Princes, let us be ruthless. Our only objective is victory and each one must play their role thoroughly. Together we're invincible."

The rivalry between PSG and Barcelona has grown in recent years following a number of incidents on and off the pitch.

Paris Saint-Germain blocked a move to Barcelona for midfielder Marco Verratti and later infuriated the Catalan club by signing Neymar in a world-record deal as they paid his €222 million release clause in the summer of 2017.

The Brazilian had starred in Barça's epic comeback against PSG in the Champions League just a few months earlier, with the French giants unhappy at several refereeing decisions which went against them in the second match at Camp Nou.

And in 2021, Barcelona fans were upset again as their best-ever player Lionel Messi signed for PSG – even though the Catalan club's dire financial situation meant he was unable to stay at Camp Nou.

