PSG ultras demand 'terrifying' atmosphere for 'vile' Barcelona 'favoured by referees' ahead of Champions League clash

By Ben Hayward
published

PSG ultras have called for a hostile atmosphere in Wednesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona at the Parc des Princes

PSG ultras with a giant tifo depicting actor Jean-Paul Belmondo ahead of their Champions League clash against AC Milan in October 2023.
PSG are not liked by the majority of Barcelona fans, but it seems the feeling is mutual.

Ahead of the teams' Champions League quarter-final first leg clash at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, Paris Saint-Germain ultras have called for a hostile atmosphere against a team they describe as "vile" and "often favoured by referees" in an extraordinary statement.

