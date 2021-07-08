Barcelona transfer news: Club struggling to find Antoine Griezmann buyer

Barcelona are struggling to find a buyer for Antoine Griezmann, according to reports.

The Catalan giants are looking to offload the France international to ease their financial woes.

Due to La Liga economic controls, Barcelona are not currently able to register any new signings.

Deals have been agreed for the club to sign Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal on free transfers.

Barcelona are also keen to tie Lionel Messi down to a new deal after his previous contract expired on June 30.

The legendary Argentine is currently a free agent, leaving Barcelona in a precarious position.

Needing to reduce their salary bill by around £171m, the Blaugrana have made Griezmann available for transfer.

And despite sounding out Chelsea and PSG, Barcelona are having trouble finding a buyer for the Frenchman.

Marca reports that the club has also failed to drum up much interest in Ousmane Dembele, while Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic are not willing to have their contracts rescinded.

Barcelona have realised that Griemann's wages could be an issue, with other clubs potentially unwilling to pay such a sizable salary to a 30-year-old.

According to salarysport.com, the Frenchman earns close to £600,000 per week at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona's recruitment has been criticised at times in recent years, but it is only now that the scale of their mismanagement has become clear.

True, the coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse effect on clubs around the world. But Barcelona have got themselves into a very tricky financial situation, and it is unclear how they will get out of it.

Perhaps a buyer for Griemzann will turn up. He's a talented player, and even if his move to Barcelona hasn't entirely worked out, he would improve most teams around Europe.

He's also 30 years old, though, and clubs like PSG and Chelsea might be looking at younger options for their attack.

Messi, who's currently competing at the Copa America in Brazil, must be watching on with interest.

