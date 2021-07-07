Chelsea transfer news: Barcelona to offer Antoine Griezmann to Blues

Barcelona are ready to offer Antoine Griezmann to Chelsea, according to reports.

The Catalan giants are in financial disarray and are not currently able to register new signings until they clear the wage bill.

Barcelona have agreed contracts with Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal, all of whom have arrived on free transfers.

But since the club's wage bill is over budget, they cannot register any of the quartet due to La Liga's economic controls.

And there is also the small matter of Lionel Messi, who is now a free agent and is yet to agree fresh terms with Barcelona.

The Blaugrana must make savings of around £171m and are therefore considering cashing in on some big names.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea have been sounded out as potential buyers for Griezmann.

PSG are long-term admirers of the France international and could also make a move.

Whether or not Chelsea are interested in Griezmann remains to be seen. He's a fantastic player on his day, but he turns 31 next season. Thomas Tuchel might prefer younger alternatives.

Still, Barcelona's financial woe hands the power to buying clubs. Chelsea might be able to get Griezmann on the cheap, at least as far as a transfer fee is concerned. Barcelona won't be asking the Blues to trigger his £683m buyout clause, that's for sure.

Tuchel is thought to be in the market for a new attacker following Timo Werner's struggles to score regularly last term.

Erling Haaland has been spoken of as a possible target, although the Norway international is more likely to seek pastures new next summer.

Olivier Giroud has signed a one-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge, but Tammy Abraham could be sold after failing to impress Tuchel in his first few months at the helm.

After winning the Champions League in May, Chelsea will be targeting Premier League glory in the upcoming campaign.

