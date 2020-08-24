Barcelona target Inter's Martinez and Manchester City's Eric Garcia as rebuild begins

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Manchester City's Eric Garcia have been identified as key targets by new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, as the Dutchman looks to freshen up an ageing squad still reeling from their 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter final of the Champions League.

Koeman is also hopeful Lionel Messi can be convinced to stay, while looking to add some much needed youth and quality to a side which finished empty-handed last season. Messi was reportedly prepared to leave the Camp Nou this summer, frustrated at the club's underperformance in recent seasons.

Martinez is Barcelona's main summer target, after starring in Inter Milan's run to the Europa League final; the Argentinian is seen as an ideal partner for Messi in attack.

TRANSFERS Man City favourites to sign Messi after Barca exit demands revealed

Inter ultimately fell short to Sevilla in that final, though 21 goals across all competitions last term was an impressive return as Inter also finished just a point behind champions Juventus in Serie A.

(Image credit: PA Images)

The 23-year-old is seen as the ideal long-term replacement to Luis Suarez, with his work-rate, movement and finishing ability key attributes of his game. Suarez will turn 34 during the course of next season and is one of many ageing players that will need rot be replaced in the coming seasons.

Eric Garcia, meanwhile, has been identified as the number one defensive target this summer. The 19-year-old defender has only recently broken into Pep Guardiola's first team, making 20 appearances last season as Man City won the League Cup, but has reportedly informed City he would like to leave this summer.

The announcement is a blow to Guardiola, who is a huge admirer of Garcia's ability to build play from the back. The Spanish teenager is seen by Koeman as the future successor to Gerard Pique at the heart of the Barcelona defence. Pique, now 33, has been linked with a move back to the Premier League this summer.

(Image credit: PA Images)

Koeman has also requested the club bid for Valencia's 25-year-old defender Jose Gaya. The Spaniard will provide competition for Barca stalwart Jordi Alba at left-back, with the 31-year old struggling for form for periods last season.

ALSO READ Which Barcelona players could leave the crisis club this summer?

Koeman has been tasked with rebuilding a Barcelona squad in desperate need of some direction, following the club's disastrous recruitment policy of recent years. Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele were signed for more than €120m each over the past three windows, and none have been a particular success for various reasons. It is thought Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti and Frankie De Jong could also be made available this summer.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

RONALDO AT INTER MILAN The UEFA Cup, the goals and the injuries – the full story of his time in Italy

MANCHESTER CITY Is Pep Guardiola holding Manchester City back in the Champions League? How his biggest weakness is linked to his greatest strength