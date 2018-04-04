Barzagli injury adds to Juventus' problems

Andrea Barzagli suffered an abdomen injury during Juventus' Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday, the Italian club have confirmed.

The veteran defender played the full 90 minutes as the Serie A champions were beaten 3-0 on home soil in the first leg of the quarter-final tie.

However, an MRI scan on Wednesday revealed Barzagli had damaged his oblique muscles in the game.

Juve confirmed the 36-year-old had already started rehab and his fitness will be assessed again in the coming days

After enduring a humbling loss at the hands of the reigning European champions, Massimiliano Allegri's side return to domestic duties on Saturday with a trip to bottom club Benevento.

They then travel to Spain for the return leg against Madrid on Wednesday, though they will be without the suspended Paulo Dybala after the forward was sent off at the Allianz Stadium.