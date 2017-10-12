Basler back in management in German fifth tier
Former Germany international Mario Basler had been out of management since 2012, but signed a short-term contract with Rot-Weiss Frankfurt.
Former Bayern Munich midfielder Mario Basler has been named as the new coach of German fifth-tier side Rot-Weiss Frankfurt.
Basler, who was capped by Germany 30 times, has signed a two-month deal with the Hessenliga club and will be in charge for nine games.
The 48-year-old, who played for Bayern Munich between 1996 and 1999, has not managed since leaving Rot-Weiss Oberhausen in 2012.
