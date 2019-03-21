Bayern and Borussia Dortmund prepare bidding war for Chelsea star

German giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will battle it out for England starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi’s signature this summer.

Bayern failed to land Hudson-Odoi in January, despite the Chelsea winger unhappy to be struggling for minutes at Stamford Bridge this season.

And they could now face stiff competition for the 18-year-old if title challengers Dortmund fail to fend off interest from Manchester United for fellow teenager Jadon Sancho, who could cost as much as £100 million.

Hudson-Odoi has been included in the senior England squad for this week’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro, despite not making a Premier League start for Chelsea yet this season.

While Chelsea, who face a UEFA-imposed transfer ban this summer, turned down upwards of £35 million for Hudson-Odoi from Bayern, the current Bundesliga champions are preparing for a bidding war with Dortmund, according to The Telegraph.

Hudson-Odoi has less than 18 months left on his current contract with the Blues, but is so far reluctant to put pen to paper on an extension.