Bayern and Borussia Dortmund prepare bidding war for Chelsea star
By Conor Pope
The Chelsea starlet is unhappy with his lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge, and hopes to emulate the Bundesliga success of Jadon Sancho
German giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will battle it out for England starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi’s signature this summer.
Bayern failed to land Hudson-Odoi in January, despite the Chelsea winger unhappy to be struggling for minutes at Stamford Bridge this season.
And they could now face stiff competition for the 18-year-old if title challengers Dortmund fail to fend off interest from Manchester United for fellow teenager Jadon Sancho, who could cost as much as £100 million.
Hudson-Odoi has been included in the senior England squad for this week’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro, despite not making a Premier League start for Chelsea yet this season.
RECOMMENDED 10 players who scored on their international debuts – then went on to greatness
While Chelsea, who face a UEFA-imposed transfer ban this summer, turned down upwards of £35 million for Hudson-Odoi from Bayern, the current Bundesliga champions are preparing for a bidding war with Dortmund, according to The Telegraph.
Hudson-Odoi has less than 18 months left on his current contract with the Blues, but is so far reluctant to put pen to paper on an extension.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.