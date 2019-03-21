Thursday's big transfer rumours: Dortmund tell Manchester United where to go

What the papers say

Borussia Dortmund have denied Jadon Sancho will leave this summer amid speculation that he is a Manchester United target, the Daily Mail reports. Senior officials at the club have told the paper that the England winger will “definitely” be playing in the Bundesliga next season. The team are said to be keen on hanging on to the 18-year-old in light of the departure of Christian Pulisic to Chelsea for £58 million.

Dortmund have been linked with their own move for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, The Sun reports. The club are said to be in a tussle with fellow German heavyweights Bayern Munich for the 18-year-old winger, who could make his senior England debut against the Czech Republic on Friday or in Montenegro on Monday. The Blues turned down a £35 million offer from Bayern in January, and may be frustrated again as Chelsea attempt to stem losses during their transfer ban.

Some of the Premier League’s elite could be among potential suitors for Antoine Griezmann if a rumoured contract clause leads to his asking price dropping by tens of millions of pounds this summer. The Daily Mirror says the Atletico Madrid striker’s value will drop by nearly £70 million to around £100 million. Manchester United are said to be keen on the France international, whose contract runs until 2023.

Manchester City are the front runners to sign Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez during the coming window, according to ESPN. City are reported to have overtaken Barcelona to become favourites to land the 24-year-old as a long term replacement for Fernandinho. The Spain player could be sold by Atletico for around £70 million, sources told the broadcaster.

Lazio are leading the chase for Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno who is expected to leave Anfield in the summer, The Independent reports. Serie A club’s rivals Roma are also tracking the 26-year-old Spain international, who is in his fifth season with the Reds. Moreno has started in only two games so far this season following Andy Robertson’s ascendance in the back line.

Said Benrahma: Brentford have set the 23-year-old winger’s price at £30 million amid interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, according to Teamtalk.

Francisco Trincao: Braga’s 18-year-old forward is rumoured to be a target for Wolves, Arsenal and Manchester United.