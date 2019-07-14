Bayern Munich preparing fresh bid for Chelsea star - report

Bayern Munich are preparing a new £45m offer for the 18-year-old, who handed in a formal transfer request in January, according to the Daily Mail

Hudson-Odoi has yet to commit his future to the club, with Frank Lampard revealing last week he is set to sit down with the Chelsea academy product soon in an attempt to convince him to stay in south west London.

The Blues will be reluctant to lose another talented youngster as they have done previously, especially given the club's transfer ban and Eden Hazard’s departure to Real Madridthis summer.

Bayern are being persistent in their pursuit, as they want to make him a key part of their rebuilding in the post-Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery era.

An improved offer could tempt Chelsea into accepting though, as they risk losing him for a minimal compensation payment in January 2020.

