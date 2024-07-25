Bayern Munich's 14-1 pre-season friendly win should actually WORRY Vincent Kompany

Bayern Munich produced a dominant display in pre-season - but the signs aren't good for new manager Vincent Kompany...

Arijon Ibrahimović of FC Bayern Muenchen kicks the ball during the pre-season friendly match between FC Rottach Egern and FC Bayern Munich at Sportplatz Birkenmoos on July 24, 2024 in Rottach-Egern, Bavaria. (Photo by F. Noever/FC Bayern via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich won 14-1 in their first pre-season friendly of the 2024/25 campaign, dispatching ninth-division side FC Rottach-Egern in their regular fixture. 

While many clubs would celebrate the result and move on, there should be reasons for concern for new manager Vincent Kompany. A 14-1 win is a considerable reduction of goals from their 27-0 victory at the beginning of last pre-season, while they simply shouldn't concede against a side eight full tiers below them in the German football pyramid.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. 