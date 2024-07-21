Manchester United on Matthijs de Ligt alert as Bayern Munich boss drops big transfer hint

Matthijs de Ligt, in action for Bayern Munich against Arsenal in April 2024, is a transfer target for Manchester United.

Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt could be heading to Old Trafford this summer after a senior Bayern Munich figure dropped a big transfer hint on Sunday.

United have already signed one centre-back this summer, with French youngster Leny Yoro having arrived from Lille, but the Red Devils remain keen on bringing in De Ligt.

The Dutch defender is only 24 years old and has already played for Ajax, Juventus and Bayern in his short career, but he could be on the move again after just two seasons at the Allianz Arena.

VIDEO Ranking Every England Player At Euro 2024

Bayern legend and former president Uli Hoeness, now a supervisory board member at the Munich club, has been speaking about the Bavarians' transfer plans in a chat with journalist Maximilian Koch in an event for local amateur side Seligenporten.

He said: "No more players will come unless two or three players leave first. [Bayern directors] Max Eberl and Christoph Freund know full well that no one will come unless one or two prominent players leave."

And asked specifically about De Ligt, he said: "It is possible that a defender will still leave. De Ligt is Dutch, and the coach at Man Utd is Dutch. I would have no problem if he stayed. Personally, I would not sell [Dayot] Upamecano."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Matthijs de Ligt and Erik ten Hag at Ajax in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

De Ligt and Ten Hag worked together at Ajax before the defender joined Juventus in 2019 and the coach moved to United in 2022.

The Dutch defender was not first choice towards the end of last season under Thomas Tuchel, but the club's fans are opposed to his sale, with over 70,000 having signed a petititon against a possible transfer for the 24-year-old.

In FourFourTwo's view, this move could well go ahead. Ten Hag knows De Ligt well and even if the fans are against his exit, Bayern will probably be happy to cash in on the defender, who would reportedly cost £42 million. This could be a good move for Manchester United and working with a coach who was an important in his development at Ajax may help him settle after a somewhat turbulent few seasons since leaving the Amsterdam club.

More Manchester United stories

David De Gea has hinted at a return to professional football, just over a year after leaving Manchester United

Manchester United have been hugely criticised for profiting from the sale of Mason Greenwood to Marseille and told to donate entire transfer fee fee to charity

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are reportedly looking to make a move for a defensive midfield wonderkid who has been described as a 'hidden gem'