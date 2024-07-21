Manchester United on Matthijs de Ligt alert as Bayern Munich boss drops big transfer hint

Manchester United are interested in signing Matthijs de Ligt and a senior Bayern Munich boss has spoken about a possible move

Matthijs de Ligt, in action for Bayern Munich against Arsenal in April 2024, is a transfer target for Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt could be heading to Old Trafford this summer after a senior Bayern Munich figure dropped a big transfer hint on Sunday.

United have already signed one centre-back this summer, with French youngster Leny Yoro having arrived from Lille, but the Red Devils remain keen on bringing in De Ligt.

