Bayern's Ulreich warned about 'witch's cauldron' at Sevilla

Bayern Munich were pleased to avoid their fellow Champions League heavyweights but will face a "witch's cauldron" at Sevilla, according to Sven Ulreich.

Bundesliga giants Bayern, who eased past Besiktas in the last round, will go up against the Spanish side for the first time in European competition after Friday's draw.

However, Sevilla should not be viewed as a soft touch, with Vincenzo Montella's squad causing an upset by knocking out Manchester United in midweek.

Goalkeeper Ulreich revealed how the Spanish contingent at Bayern have warned their team-mates about playing at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, the venue for the first leg on April 3.

"There was no shouting or cheering, but it is a feasible task for us, a supposedly easier opponent than those still in the draw," he told Bild.

"However, they have won the Europa League three times. Our Spaniards [at Bayern] have already told us that Sevilla's ground is a witch's cauldron.

"They play a typical Spanish style too, with a lot of movement and short passing."

The draw for the last eight became personal for Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern's sporting director who has family based in the Spanish city.

Sevilla finished second behind Liverpool in Group E, before beating Jose Mourinho's United 2-1 on aggregate in the first knockout round.

"My parents-in-law live in Seville, so I am looking forward to this match. It will be very interesting," Salihamidzic said.

"This is no easy opponent. You need to be good to eliminate Manchester United.

"We want to advance to the semi-final and we are not going to take this easy."