'Be the bigger man': Micah Richards criticises Arsenal star after Sporting win

Arsenal recorded another convincing win in the Champions League on Tuesday night, beating Sporting CP 5-1 in Lisbon. It was an impressive display from the Gunners, who perhaps benefitted from the recent departure of Ruben Amorim to Manchester United.

Sporting had beaten Manchester City 4-1 at Estadio Jose Alvalade just a few weeks earlier, with prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres netting a clinical hat-trick. There were no such problems for Arsenal, though, as they shut out one of Europe’s most in-form strikers.

It was not all praise for Mikel Arteta’s side in the aftermath of the game, though. One player in particular came in for criticism for his conduct after scoring in Lisbon.

'You don't need to do that' Richards unhappy with Gabriel celebration

Gabriel has come under fire (Image credit: Getty Images)

Micah Richards, speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast , questioned Gabriel Magalhaes’ decision to mimic Gyokeres’ trademark celebration after scoring against Sporting. The Arsenal defender covered his eyes with interlocked fingers, seemingly mocking his opposite number’s celebration.

"Gabriel has been excellent,” Richards said. “I don't quite agree with his Gyokeres celebration. We don't need to go there, mocking Gyokeres. He did the celebration when he scored the goal. I'm just like, you don't need to do that. Be the bigger person.”

Gabriel Magalhaes x Viktor Gyokeres🫱🫲 pic.twitter.com/kBysdRw6plNovember 26, 2024

Alan Shearer was less concerned, replying: "Oh, what a load of s***. Let him do it if he wants to." To which Richards said: "Alan, I'm all for fun, you know me. But these moments here always come back to bite you. I love his confidence. I love the fact that he can bring it. But why's a defender even thinking about doing a Gyokeres celebration? I know he's good at set-pieces, but come on! Gabriel, I love you, but you shouldn't be doing that."

Host Gary Lineker suggested the striker might not be offended by Gabriel’s celebration. "I'd actually be quite flattered if I was Gyokeres that he actually knew about me and my celebration. I don't have a particular problem with that."

The 26-year-old former Coventry and Swansea forward himself commented on the incident. "He's welcome to steal it if he can't create his own celebration!” the Swede said. “I didn't know he did that, but it's fun. He likes my celebration."

Gyokeres has scored 23 goals in 18 appearances for Sporting so far this season, leading to speculation around a big-money move in January. Manchester United are one of several clubs believed to be interested, perhaps unsurprising given Amorim’s links with Sporting.

The striker was asked about his future after it was announced Amorim would join United. “I’m here, and I really like being here. It’s not something I think about. I’m enjoying it here. We are sad to see [Amorim] leave; he is a great professional; he was fantastic for us, but we have to adapt. It’s difficult to talk about the future, but we will definitely do the same job and continue to give our best. We wish him the best. It’s very good for him.”

If Gyokeres does make the switch to a Premier League club in January, he could yet reignite his battle with Arsenal defender Gabriel.