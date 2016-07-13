Bebe joins Eibar on four-year deal

Eibar have announced the signing of Bebe from Benfica on a four-year deal.

The 26-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Rayo Vallecano, completed the switch for an undisclosed fee late on Tuesday.

"SD Eibar confirms that Tiago Manuel Dias Correja 'Bebe' has been transferred from Benfica, of the Portuguese first division, for four seasons," a statement released by the Basque club confirmed.

Bebe became an infamous signing during Alex Ferguson's era with Manchester United, as he failed to start a Premier League match before being loaned to Besiktas, Rio Ave and Pacos de Ferreira.

He joined Benfica in 2014, but was sent to Cordoba for the latter half of the 2014-15 season after failing to impress at Estadio da Luz.

However, the former Portugal Under-21 international resurrected his career with Rayo last term despite their relegation from the top flight, notching three goals and eight assists in 34 league appearances.